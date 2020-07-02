Blair golfers compete at Match Play Championship
Blair golfers Brandt Radloff and Vance Janssen recently competed in the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln.
Radloff, a Creighton Bluejay golfer, finished tied for 80th with 156 strokes over two rounds. He shot 78s on both his first 18 and second 18 holes.
Janssen, meanwhile, finished tied for 107th with a 36-hole 160. He carded an 83 during the first round before shooting a 77 over his last 18 holes.
Luke Kluver of Norfolk ended up as the Nebraska Match Play champion, besting Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt five and four on Friday.
County men featured in Nebraskaland Magazine
Stephen Reynolds of Herman and Greg Preston of Blair are featured in the July edition of the Nebraskaland Magazine.
Both Washington County men lend their insights in a Jenny Nguyen-Wheatley article about overcoming challenges in getting the right fit for a shotgun. Reynolds is a gunsmith and Preston is a Blair Youth Shooting Sports coach and guide at Pheasant Bonanza.
The July magazine also features stories concerning bike trails, Lake McConaughy, tackle boxes, birds, plants and insects.
BHS sets slate of team camps
Blair High School will host six camps for junior high and high school athletes during the month of July.
To ensure social distancing protocols and other precautions are taken, no youth camps will be held this summer, according to the registration form, which can be found online at bit.ly/BoysBHSCamp2020.
A girls tennis camp will start off the schedule, going Tuesday and Wednesday next week at the courts north of the high school. Grades 6-12 are welcome to register for the 7:30 to 9 a.m. camp.
The boys basketball camp will take place July 8-9, while the girls camp will be July 14-16. Both will have afternoon sessions for grades 6-8 and 9-12.
The Blair football clinic will take place July 27-30 with morning hours. The camp is for grades 7-12.
Volleyball camp is set for the mornings of July 27-30, too. It is for grades 8-12.
The softball camp, meanwhile, will be hosted at the Blair Youth Softball Association fields on July 29-30. Registration is open to grades 9-12.
Fort Calhoun girls basketball camp set
A Fort Calhoun High School basketball camp for girls in grades 7-12 will begin Monday.
The Monday through July 9 camp will go from 10 a.m. to noon each day. For more information, email martyplum@skuttcatholic.com.
Youth camps for younger basketball players will not be hosted this summer.
— Staff reports
