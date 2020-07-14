FCYSO opens volleyball registration
Registration for players in grades 3-6 interested in Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization volleyball opened July 1.
Families can register for the fall season through Aug. 1. The season, meanwhile, is set to begin in early September. Registration fees will be refunded if the campaign is canceled by COVID-19.
More information can be found online at calhounyouthsports.com.
Arlington volleyball camp set for August
Arlington High School volleyball coach Katarina Nelson recently shared plans for an Eagles volleyball camp on Aug. 10-12.
Groups will be broken down by grade with grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 having separate sessions. Arlington high school players attended a team camp last weekend at Concordia University in Seward.
— Staff reports
