Former Blair state medalist dies at 57
Longtime St. Cloud State football and wrestling coach Steve Grimit died July 22 at age 57.
The father of two was a Blair High School graduate who earned two state wrestling medals during his prep career in 1978-1981. After Blair, he went onto play football and wrestle at Western Illinois before going into coaching, according to intermatwrestle.com.
Grimit coached at his alma mater and Valparaiso University before moving to Minnesota and coaching at St. Cloud State. He was was the Huskies' head wrestling coach from 1993 to 2006 and was a defensive line coach at the school for 27 years.
Grimit is survived by his wife, Kim, and two children, Nicole and James.
Ladies Golf Tournament planned
River Wilds Golf Club will host its first annual Ladies Golf Tournament on Sept. 19.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. with dinner to follow. It will be a two-person scramble handicapped. Questions about the tournament can be directed by email to drewbouvia50@gmail.com.
DeSoto Refuge to have antlerless deer hunts
The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is schedule to have two upcoming antlerless deer hunts, according to a recent release.
The hunts will take place on Dec. 5-6 and Jan. 2-3. Hunters will be allowed to hunt the entire refuge. Both dates will be muzzleloader and antlerless deer only.
Scout days for the hunts will be Nov. 28-29 and Dec. 26-27. Hunters may scout the refuge during this time, but also hang a tree stand or put out a blind.
Nebraska residents will need to purchase either a Statewide Muzzleoader Permit or a Seasons Choice Wahoo Unit Permit for the December hunt and a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit for the January dates. Both can be obtained through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Iowa residents, meanwhile, can apply for the DeSoto muzzleloader hunt weekends by mailing (DeSoto Refuge, 1434 - 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555) in a card with their name, address, phone number and the requested hunt weekend. That information can also be emailed to peter_rea@fws.gov.
A free DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit will also be required. It can be obtained online at fws.gov/refuge/desot/.
— Staff reports
