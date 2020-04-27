Legion postseason canceled, hope for season remains
The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee canceled American Legion baseball's area and state tournaments Wednesday, but left open the possibility of an abbreviated season this summer.
The committee intends to play as much of a season as COVID-19 precautions allow. Teams are not authorized to practice until the committee announces a start date. From there, Legion squads will be required to practice for 14 days prior to their first game against an opposing team.
The undetermined practice start date will be determined by Gov. Pete Ricketts' Directed Health Measures, which currently have youth and adult sports on hold until May 31, and the Nebraska Athletic Committee's discretion.
All local, state and national health measures will also be in play in determining the American Legion's start date for junior and senior baseball.
All information regarding the potential for a season can be found online at nelegionbaseball.net. Fifteen departments across the country had officially canceled Legion baseball seasons for 2020 as of April 17 — Nebraska's wasn't one.
Bear Backers announce golf outing date
The Blair Bear Backers announced the date of their annual golf outing Wednesday.
The Aug. 22 event will take place at River Wilds Golf Club just north of Blair. Social media posts encouraged supports to begin forming teams.
The Bear Backers club was established in 2016 to “provide in-kind and financial support to Blair High School athletics and activities,” according to its mission.
Blair Youth Football registration begins Friday
Blair Youth Football Association (BYFA) registration for the fall season begins Friday.
Families interested in tackle football for players in grades 3-8 can register online at blairyouthsports.org through June 5. All skill and experience levels are welcome, according to the registration flyer.
A BYFA social media post accompanying the flyer requested early signups during the registration period, noting a 100-percent refund should the season be canceled before it starts.
For more information, email lance.byfa@gmail.com.
— Staff reports
