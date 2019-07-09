It didn't matter the sport Saturday morning, almost everybody competed with a smile during Arlington's Summer Sizzle celebration.
The 5-kilometer run/walk, and the softball and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, helped kick off the second day of the annual event. Adult slowpitch softball, Luke Hoesing said, is a perfect example of what makes the weekend what it is.
“Where do I begin?” he said with a chuckle. “Games like this one, and the last one we played, everyone just wants to have fun. Everybody knows each other — gets along.”
Hoesing's squad was made up of Arlington High School graduates, but also a pair of Canadians, making the team's American and maple leaf attire quite appropriate at Bell Creek Park.
“Everybody knows we're here to celebrate Arlington and the Fourth of July,” Hoesing said. “That's what we try to do and it seems like everybody else tries to do the same. So, it works out pretty good.”
A street full of 5K runners and walkers had their fun by making their way around the planned out course. Noah Kubat was first ahead of his brother Sam, while Cameron Mengedoht claimed third. Isaac Foust was fourth and John Morrison, 11, took fifth.
While the runners ran free, the 3-on-3 youth basketball players were caged in on the outdoor courts. The players, competing to 21 points by 2s and 3s, played through their brackets, working up sweat but having fun all the same.
What makes it fun?
“Because you get to hang out with your friends and you know almost all of the people here,” Tanner Kyllo said. “It's just fun to hang out.”
But its also fun to earn bragging rights.
“Oh yeah,” Kyllo said, pointing out and teasing some of his squad's opposition. “Especially against those little kids.”
A horseshoe tournament, capture the flag and gaga ball continued Saturday's Summer Sizzle spirit of competition before human foosball and the tug-of-war were scheduled to keep it going Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.