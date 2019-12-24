The Tekamah-Herman and Arlington girls basketball teams battled back-and-forth Saturday afternoon on the Eagles' home floor.
With 2:10 remaining, and the score tied at 31-all, AHS made the first big play of two that shifted the momentum to coach Luke Brenn's squad. Sophomore Kailynn Gubbels found senior Jaidyn Spoon on a slick pass for a short shot and a two-point lead — an advantage the Eagles would turn into their 39-35 win.
“It was really tight and we knew we had to get something going,” Spoon said.
The second play that helped push Arlington's season record to 5-2 came soon thereafter when Eagles junior Kylee Bruning notched a steal. She immediately passed the ball to Spoon, who'd just gotten up off of the floor and didn't see it coming until the last possible moment before arrival.
Still, the 5-foot-11 senior nabbed Bruning's pass and threw it up at the basket.
“It did not feel good at all,” Spoon said.
But it found the bottom of the net.
From there, Arlington senior Sarah Theiler added four of her team-high 11 points, a designation she held with Gubbels who also scored 11. Bruning and Spoon added eight each and AHS won.
After taking a 15-7 lead through one quarter, the Eagles struggled to keep Greta Lindberg — who led Tekamah-Herman with 13 points — and the Tigers at bay. The defensive game was 18-17 in Tekamah's favor at halftime before it finished the third period ahead 27-25.
Spoon watched a good chunk of the Tigers' run out front from the bench with four fouls.
“It's hard when you foul, especially when you aren't meaning to and you're trying to do the fundamental things, but you're still getting those calls,” she said. “And it is difficult to sit on the bench watching when you really want to be playing in games like that.”
But when she got back in, the senior scored the two buckets that gave Arlington a two-possession lead late. Theiler finished the Tigers off and the Eagles went into their holiday break with three more wins than losses. They next play 9:30 a.m Friday at Wayne State College in the first game of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout.
Eagles rout Boys Town
AHS was well on its way to a dominant victory through one period Friday at Boys Town.
Coach Brenn's squad led 26-2 through 8 minutes and won by 38, 62-14. Four Eagles scored in double figures.
Kate Miller led the victorious squad with 14 points, while Theiler added 13. Gubbels and Spoon added 10 points apiece as Arlington won its fourth game of the year just a day before its fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.