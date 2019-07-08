After a slumping summer box office, leave it to a Marvel superhero film to save the day in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
A direct sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the film takes place shortly after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Iron Man’s brave sacrifice restored world order after Thanos’ infamous snap, but Peter Parker (Tom Holland) greatly feels the void of his mentor’s passing.
Still grieving, Peter is more than happy to take his mind off everything with his school’s upcoming summer trip to Europe. With his impossible-not-to-love best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), by his side, Peter is determined that Europe is the time and place he’s going to tell MJ (Zendaya) how he really feels about her.
Of course, when you’re an Avenger, the world creates more problems for you than trying to get together with the girl in your science class. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) makes an appearance to inform Peter that he needs his help. A new threat has emerged in, you guessed it, Europe.
Angry and distraught that he has to be a hero instead of enjoying his summer trip, Peter reluctantly obeys orders from Fury to eliminate the Elementals causing havoc in Europe. Fortunately, Peter has a new friend to help in Quentin Beck/Mysterio (an always terrific Jake Gyllenhaal).
Beck’s alter ego, Mysterio, is rightfully named, as little is known about this new hero besides the fact that the Elementals killed his family, and he wants nothing more than to help take them down. He’s also gained the trust of Peter, who is the friend and mentor Peter needs in the absence of Iron Man.
Not only must Peter take down the Elementals endangering the lives of his classmates and friends, but he still has to get around to telling MJ how he feels about her, and all the while, team-up with a mysterious superhero in Mysterio whose intentions seem authentic but uncertain.
Much like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” this is as much a high school teen flick as it is a superhero film. And once again, some of the best scenes are when Peter is an awkward teenager dealing with typical high school issues, as opposed to donning the spidey suit saving the world.
The reason both Spider-Man films have worked so well rests solely on the shoulders of the young and ambitious Tom Holland. One minute, he’s a bright-eyed superhero ready to take on the world, and the next minute, he’s a confused kid wondering what in the world Tony Stark was doing recruiting him to be the next Iron Man. It’s his relatability, sincerity and innocence that make him the best Spider-Man to date.
There have been many Spider-Man films (too many), but there’s never been one like this. It has its usual humor and action, but there’s also CGI sequences that will make you wonder if you’re watching a Spider-Man film or “The Matrix.”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is not close to being the best Spider-Man film, but there are genuine surprises that will keep you on your toes, and acting and storytelling that are nothing short of Marvel’s standard of excellence.
Although this may fall a bit short of its predecessor, you’ll be smiling and laughing from start to finish in a redundant but entertaining Spider-Man film that is web-slinging fun.
Grade: A-
