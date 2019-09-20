Ryan Schmidt appreciates any opportunity to talk about a disease that, while still considered rare, is not as much as what is perceived.
Schmidt, a pulmonary disease specialist, was the guest speaker at a lunch and learn Sept. 12 at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.
Attended by hospital staff and area residents, the lunch and learn focused on Antitryspin Deficiency (Alpha-1), a condition that is passed on from parents to their children through genes. The condition may result in serious lung disease in adults and/or liver disease in infants, children and adults.
Alpha-1 occurs when there is a severe lack of protein in the blood, called Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) that is mainly produced by the liver.
The main function of AAT is to protect the lungs from inflammation caused by infection and inhaled irritants, such as tobacco smoke. The low level of AAT occurs because it is abnormal and cannot be released from the liver at the normal rate.
Schmidt, who is also an Alpha-1 specialist, said sessions such as the one last week at MCH&HS are important because little is still known about the disease.
“It's a form of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and a lot of times, you'll hear it referred to as genetic COPD,” he said.
An estimated 100,000 Americans have Alpha-1, he said. Of that number, about 90 percent are undiagnosed.
“Many times, they are just being diagnosed as regular COPD and we are not identifying the underlying true root cause of the breathing problem as Alpha-1,” Scmidt said.
Alpha-1 is potentially fatal. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and, according to information provided by Schmidt, Alpha-1 may be a contributor in up to 3 percent of COPD cases in the U.S.
Common symptoms of Alpha-1 as it relates to the lungs include shortness of breath, wheezing, chronic cough and phlegm production and recurring chest colds.
Symptoms related to the liver include eyes and skin turning yellow (jaundice); swelling of the abdomen and vomiting blood or passing blood in the stool.
Schmidt said, for many patients. diagnosis has taken years and more than half of the patients are older than 50.
“Typically, there has been an eight-year gap between having breathing problems and someone being diagnosed,” he said. “At every support group meeting I attend, I hear about how long it took for a person to have an Alpha-1 test done,”
Testing is fairly simple, quick and highly accurate, according to the Alpha-1 Foundation. It is done through a blood draw or mouth swab.
Schmidt said there is a treatment for Alpha-1 once a person is diagnosed. There is no cure, however, but there are specific treatments and preventative measures that may slow the progression of lung disease and help someone take better control of their health, according to the foundation.
“Medications have improved,” Schmidt said. “Ideally, we'd identify patients younger and with really good lung function because there are a lot of things we can do if we know the lungs are not being protected to keep them as good as we can possibly do if we diagnose it early.”
Schmidt said it can be extremely hard to clinically diagnose someone with Alpha-1 unless it is truly that young patient with no smoking history at all, so testing is important.
“This is not a clinical diagnosis, it is a lab diagnosis,” he said, noting that lab work of someone a medical professional believes shows all the signs of the disease could come back that they don't have it, while others whom they thought just has regular COPD come back as Alpha-1. “Everybody is different.”
Medical professionals suggested the following people be tested for Alpha-1:
Everyone with emphysema, COPD or chronic bronchitis
People with bronchiectasis
Newborns, children and adults with unexplained liver disease
People with a family history of liver disease
Blood relatives of people diagnosed with Alpha-1
Anyone with the skin disease pannicultis
Once a person knows they have Alpha-1 they can not only be put on a treatment plan specially designed for the condition, but, according to the Alpha 1 Foundation it may give the patient the information they need to decide to stop smoking or getting help if necessary or to choose never to smoke and avoid second-hand smoke and harmful exposures on the job and in the environment and the ability to have better conversations with healthcare providers about preventive care and improving their health.
To learn more about Alpha-1, visit alpha1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.