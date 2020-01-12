West Harrison will again be hosting the Regional Special Olympics Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Volunteers are needed for scoring, timers, and supervision. This will be the fifth year that West Harrison has hosted the tournament.
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. and goes to about 2 p.m. There will be shifts created during the day.
“This has been a greatly satisfying experience for all volunteers over the last four years,” said Tony Nunez, tournament coordinator.
If interested in helping, contact Tony Nunez at school by phone at 712-646-2231 or email at anunez@westharrison.school.
