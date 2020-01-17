The Missouri Valley Special Olympics team participated in the Basketball Skills competition on Jan. 7 at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. Each athlete participated in their own age division. Shown in the photo include in the back row, from left, student volunteer Courtney Roach, Gage Killpack, Jacob Roach, Seth Sparks, Travis Baker, Robert Wagner. Front row, Kaylee Holcomb, CJ Brandon, Isis Leisy, Rose Brandon. First place honors went to CJ Brandon, Kaylee Holcomb, Seth Sparks; Third place honors went to Rose Brandon, Isis Leisy, Jacob Roach, Travis Baker, Robert Wagner. Fourth place honors went to Gage Killpack. CJ Brandon, Kaylee Holcomb and Seth Sparks advance to the Iowa Special Olympics State Basketball competition on March 14 in Iowa City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.