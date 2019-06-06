The Arlington Spartans town baseball team is 3-1 after four Dodge County Baseball League games.
The Spartans lost Sunday's game 6-5 to Scribner after improving to 3-0 with a 3-1 Thursday win against the Dodge Diamondbacks. Arlington's Grady Hatton and Clayton Koch combined to pitch nine innings of one-run ball in the win.
The Spartans played at Wahoo on Wednesday and will compete at Blair on Sunday at 7 p.m.
