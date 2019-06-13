The Arlington Spartans town team baseball squad topped the Blair Dawgs 6-4 Sunday in a Washington County showdown at Vet's Field.
Arlington improved to 4-2 in Dodge County Baseball League play after falling behind 4-3 through five innings. The Spartans notched two runs during the top of the sixth frame before Jack Tillman's eighth-inning RBI single scored Andy Theiler, giving the road team a two-run advantage with just six more outs ahead of them.
TJ Egbarts and Theiler, a Doane University Tiger, led Arlington with two RBIs each. Braden Johnson and Till added one each.
Blair fell to 2-2 with the loss, but had Mills Macek, Derek Jorgensen and Dane Appel notched RBIs.
The Dawgs came into Sunday's game having just defeated North Bend 19-6 on Thursday. In that contest, Derek Botaletto led the way with three RBIs and a homer. Macek and Appel added extra-base hits, while Jacob Garder, Mark Clements, Nate Peleska added two hits apiece.
Blair's pitcher, Garder, threw seven innings and struck out eight.
In addition to its game against the Dawgs, Arlington lost 9-1 to Wahoo on June 5 and had Tuesday's home game against the West Point Bombers called off due to rain.
