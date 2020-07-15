Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development has updated the Southwest Iowa Local Food Guide for 2020. The guide includes information and an interactive map of local farmers markets, food growers, on-farm stores, and restaurants that sell locally-grown foods. The guide covers Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties.
Any farm, market or business that is not included or has new information should email lance@goldenhillsrcd.org to update or correct their listing.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, customers are encouraged to call or research ahead of time to confirm restrictions, requirements, or closures before attending a market or visiting a business. Social distancing is required and masks are strongly encouraged at markets and other public settings.
View the 2020 Southwest Iowa Local Food Guide at goldenhillsrcd.org/local-food-guide.
Contact Project Coordinator Lance Brisbois with any questions, lance@goldenhillsrcd.org or 712-482-3029.
