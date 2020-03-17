Three grants were awarded for the demolition of dilapidated properties in Logan, Irwin, and Malvern at the February quarterly meeting of the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund.
The grants, each of which is for a maximum of $15,000 per property, may be used for up to 50% of the actual asbestos removal and demolition cost for one dilapidated residential property in each community.
The communities applied in January during the annual grant cycle. In order to be eligible, the communities must have clear title to the property and demonstrated a plan for the removal of property.
The applications are then scored, primarily based upon readiness and the positive impact that removal of the property would have on the neighborhood and community.
SWIHTF board chairman and Red Oak city administrator Brad Wright said “Everyone knows we need to increase the amount of housing stock in our area, but sometimes removing a blighted property can improve a community 10 fold, and there are few programs like this to help pay for that.”
The Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund was formed in 2005 and serves the counties of Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page. It is administered by Southwest Iowa Planning Council and provides down payment assistance, housing rehabilitation, and dilapidated property demolition services to its member communities.
Over the past 10 years, over 1,250 homes have been renovated through the work of SWIPCO and the Trust Fund.
