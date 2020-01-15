A short course that combines classroom learning and hands-on instruction will be offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Monday, Jan. 27. The course will instruct cattlemen and women in areas specific to beef calving management, cow nutrition, and financial management.
The program will be held at the Cass County Community Center at 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the program running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The goal of the program is to provide an opportunity for cattlemen and women to enhance their management skills going into the 2020 calving season,” said Erika Lundy, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “The program will feature a hands-on dystocia demonstration session utilizing a life-size calving simulator as well as other sessions focused on planning for newborn calf health management and processing, and calving season first aid tips.”
Other short course topics include a discussion focused on beef cow economics, record keeping and benchmarking tips, and the importance of beef cow nutrition during lactation leading up to breeding season.
Southwest Iowa Cow-Calf Short Course speakers include:
• Dr. Tyler Dohlman, DVM, professor of vet diagnostic and production animal science at Iowa State University.
• Dr. Nate Hansen, local veterinarian from Anita Veterinary Clinic.
• Beth Reynolds, program specialist with the Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University.
• Erika Lundy, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Registration fee for the course includes materials and supplies. Lunch will also be provided thanks to sponsorship from Merck Animal Health. Registration is requested by Friday, Jan. 24, by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Cass County office at 712-243-1132 or emailing ellundy@iastate.edu.
For more information about the course, contact the Cass County extension office.
