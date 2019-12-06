A South Dakota man who was found with drugs and paraphernalia after a crash on U.S. Highway 75 accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Joshua L. Vesper, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
He could face up to a year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Jan. 21.
According to the arrest affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a personal injury accident at approximately 11:24 a.m. June 15 at 2172 Highway 75.
Vesper was the driver of a blue Buick Regal. He told deputies he had fallen asleep while driving south on Highway 75, causing him to cross the center line and collide with a semi-tractor trailer.
Vesper told deputies there were controlled substances in the vehicle. Deputies located a white crystal substance, which tested positive for meth. They also found marijuana and four glass pipes with burnt residue inside.
