Kelly Jo Yaksich, owner of South Creek Wedding and Events, said when people from the community come together and share a meal, it builds connections.
"One of the things that we know to be true just from our entire life is that when people come together around a table of food, they tend to open up," she said. "There's a camaraderie there."
Yaksich said she heard people discuss memories, healing stories and ongoing struggles when the event venue hosted or co-hosted fundraisers earlier this year for people impacted by flooding and the families of Heidy Martinez and Jaycoby Estrada.
A platform will be created for people to again build connections, she said, when South Creek hosts a "Support our Vets" fundraiser Jan. 11 to raise money and support for Marine veteran Jim Custard, Blair VFW Post 1251 and the nonprofit organization Warriors Next Adventure.
"I think the platform is going to be created for the same things to happen at this," she said. "I think people that have any relationship to anyone in service or having been in the service is going to be able to come and find that knit-together connection."
The freewill donation fundraiser will be from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring a spaghetti dinner and music by the band Free Wood, which offered its services for free, Yaksich said.
Money raised will go to Custard, who has faced numerous health issues and needs constant care, the Blair VFW and Warriors Next Adventure.
Warriors Next Adventure is a nonprofit which aims to provide outdoor adventures to veterans with PTSD. The nonprofit was founded by Minnesota resident Nick Rahn.
Rahn will attend the fundraiser, South Creek employee Tommy Hester said. Hester served with Rahn in Iraq in 2008.
"After hearing his story and knowing this guy for over a decade, I just simply asked, 'How can I be part of this. This is awesome, I want to be involved' … This is just a way we were able to help with somebody else that we know,” Hester said.
Hester said he is also planning to hike Colorado's 14,439-foot tall Mount Elbert with Warriors Next Adventure next summer.
Yaksich said a big part of planning a fundraiser, such as "Support our Vets," is to provide a personal, community and larger impact. The food surrounding those impacts, she added, provides a way for people to build camaraderie in support of them.
"People don't feel alone, and they feel like there's somebody else out there that can come alongside them in whatever they're going through," she said.
