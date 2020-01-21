The Blair Ovation Show choir premiered a monster of a story-themed show Saturday at the Blair Show Choir workshop at Blair High School.

The show follows a Frankenstein storyline and features Nathan Hiykel as Frankenstein's monster. 

Blair Innovation choir and the Otte Blair Middle School show choir also took part in the workshop and gained valuable technical and performance experience.

Due to weather conditions, 11 other schools scheduled to take part were unable to attend.

Blair show choir workshop

1 of 7

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.