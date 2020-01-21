The Blair Ovation Show choir premiered a monster of a story-themed show Saturday at the Blair Show Choir workshop at Blair High School.
The show follows a Frankenstein storyline and features Nathan Hiykel as Frankenstein's monster.
Blair Innovation choir and the Otte Blair Middle School show choir also took part in the workshop and gained valuable technical and performance experience.
Due to weather conditions, 11 other schools scheduled to take part were unable to attend.
Ovation show choir performs a Frankenstein-themed show during the show choir workshop Saturday at Blair High School. Nathan Hiykel played the monster.
