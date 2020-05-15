Some Washington County restaurants reopened Monday after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced relaxations of Directed Health Measure (DHM) requirements last month.
Under the new order, which is similar to those that began May 4 for Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties, restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in customers as long as they operate at 50 percent capacity, have guests sit six feet apart, have parties of no more than six people, prohibit self-serve buffets and salad bars and no bar or counter seating.
Layne Dossey ate lunch inside Jake's Sports Bar and Grill on Monday. Jake's was set up with a small number of tables and weren't offering their lunch delivery service. There were additional tables in the party room to accommodate spacing.
"I knew there were rules in place to keep everyone safe," he said.
"We are learning new processes, too," owner Justin Shank said. "This is other level stuff. It's not like we never sanitized before."
It's going to be time and comfort level, he said.
"Dinners have been where our takeout dinners have really been," he said. "It's hard because there's no draw — we're a sports bar with no sports going on."
Other restaurants that opened for dine-in included Billy's Blair Maple Cafe, Butch's Deli, Jim and Connie's Blair Bakery, Jimmy John's, Main Street BBQ and Grill, Red Brick Bar and Grill, Russow's Corner Pub and the Rustic in Fort Calhoun. Rivers is offering dine in with reservations.
Some eateries have chosen to continue with just takeout and delivery.
“After much consideration, we have decided not to reopen our dining room at this time,” El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in Blair posted on its Facebook page. “We will continue doing takeout and we thank you so much for your continued support. We miss you all and cannot wait for this to be over.”
