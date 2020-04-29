Gov. Pete Ricketts announced during a COVID-19 response update press conference Wednesday that the Three Rivers Public Health Department district will have its current Directed Health Measure extended to May 10 before relaxations of restrictions begin May 11.
"Then on the 11th, that's when we'll loosen restrictions as we've seen in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass," Ricketts said.
The Three Rivers district includes Washington, Dodge and Saunders counties. Ricketts said restrictions for the district's current DHM extension from May 6, the health measure's previous end date, will remain the same until May 10.
The DHM imposes an enforceable limit of 10 people on public gatherings, such as weddings and funerals. Among other steps, the health measure directed restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service while also directing hair salons, tattoo shops and massage therapy businesses to close.
On May 11, Three Rivers district will begin to see relaxations of restrictions similar to those beginning May 4 for Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties.
Restaurants in those counties will be allowed to serve dine-in customers as long as they operate at 50 percent capacity, have guests sit six feet apart, have parties of no more than six people, prohibit self-serve buffets and salad bars and prohibit bar seating.
Hair salons, tattoo shops and massage therapy businesses will be allowed to open and will be subject the limit of 10 people.
Though relaxations on restrictions is coming, Ricketts said social distancing guidelines and limits of 10 people on public gatherings or in an establishment will continue until May 31. He encouraged people to continue to stay home and work from home when possible, have one person per family grocery shop once a week, exercise daily and encouraged helping people over 65 and children social distance.
Ricketts said the goal of social distancing and DHM restrictions was to not overwhelm the state's healthcare system. He said the guidance and health measures have been working to that end.
"A couple months ago we were all talking about what to do in regards to this pandemic. All of our health experts said, 'You can not change the area of the curve.' That means you can not change the number of people getting infected. All you can do is you can flatten the curve," he said. "You reduce the peak so you don't overwhelm the healthcare system...That's what we've done."
According to an April 24 press release from the governor's office, 48 percent of hospital beds, 42 percent of ICU beds and 74 percent of ventilators were available for use statewide.
