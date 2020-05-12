Washington County American Legion and VFW posts will still honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice — some with ceremonies on Memorial Day — despite coronavirus restrictions.
Denny Webb, commander of Blair VFW Post 1251, said Blair's Memorial Day ceremony will go on at 10 a.m. May 25 at the Blair Cemetery. Herman will also hold its ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Herman Cemetery.
Webb said he approved the ceremony with Blair Police Chief Joe Lager before proceeding.
“I've talked with all of our honor guards in the last couple of days and they are all in,” Webb said.
While the Blair ceremony will go on, those attending will be asked to maintain social distancing.
“That's a big cemetery. We're going to have a PA system so you can hear it from anywhere,” Webb said. “I don't think there will be a lot of people there anyway because of this coronavirus, but in case there are we want to make sure everybody keeps their distance.”
The honor guard and color guard will also keep the 6-foot distance while staying in their respective lines.
Webb said the ceremony must go on.
“The fact that we remember our fallen brothers and sisters is important,” he said.
Larry Kusek, commander of Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 348, said the Legion has cancelled the Memorial Day program at the Fort Calhoun Cemetery.
However, the Legion and the auxiliary still plan to decorate the ceremony with around 100 flags along the roads and crosses and markers with flags on the veterans' graves.
The Arlington Veterans Club has also cancelled its ceremony at the Arlington Cemetery.
“We kicked it around at our last meeting. We just decided we better not,” Vets Club board member Lonnie Tourek said. “We would have liked to have had it.”
However, the cemetery will still be decorated with its flags, which feature the names of Arlington veterans.
