Coach Erin Field was happy her Tuesday soccer instruction beat the rain.
The Blair girls soccer clinic finished up its second of four days a few hours before precipitation-filled clouds covered the sky over the Blair Youth Sports Complex. About 45 youth players worked on their close-control dribbling from 7:30 to 11 a.m. with a few earning some treats for their success in drills.
The campers learned about small touches, staying on their toes, the “practice makes perfect” mantra and much more from their Blair High School coaches.
On Thursday, the final day of the camp, the girls were to put their skills to the test with soccer matches.
The girls clinic took place during the second week of three straight with camps at the Youth Sports Complex. The boys' clinic was June 10-13 and Blair Football Club's Summer Soccer Camp with Briar Cliff University coach Paul Cox begins Monday.
