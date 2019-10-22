Roundworms — Phylum Nematoda — are among the most abundant animals on the earth, and most people are unaware of their existence.
There are some 20,000 species that have been described, but experts think there are many hundreds more yet to be identified. The body of a roundworm, or nematode, is cylindrical, typically tapered at both ends, and covered with a tough, protective cuticle.
A roundworm is the simplest animal known that is equipped with a complete digestive system. It is tube-like and consists of a mouth, intestine, and anus. Thus a roundworm is literally a tube within a tube with the area between the tubes filled with reproductive organs. They tend to be reproductively very prolific. For example, the adult female of one species is known to be capable of laying 200,000 eggs per day and have a total of 27 million eggs within her body at the start of her reproductive life.
They thrive in nearly all environments and are found free-living in soil, fresh water and the sea, while others are parasites living on or in other plants and animals. They can occur in very dense numbers in the soil, rotting vegetation, and decaying animal life.
It isn't uncommon to find millions inhabiting the top one inch of a square yard of good quality soil. They play a very important role in nutrient cycling and release of nutrients for plant growth. Other species attack insects, and help control pests, while others harm plants by sucking out the contents of individual cells.
While there are large numbers of free living roundworms everywhere, there are also a significant number of parasitic species. Some can cause misery and distress in humans such as trichinosis, pinworm infestations, ascariasis and elephantiasis. Nearly every living organism has been found to be parasitised by one or more species of roundworms.
Nematodes are responsible for some 15 percent loss to farm crops per annum world-wide, equating to some 78 billion U.S. dollars. Most nematodes are reasonably small. They range in size from 1/250th of of an inch in length to a species in which the female may be more than 3 feet long.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
