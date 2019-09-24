There are some people who enjoy keeping an exotic animal as a pet. Some exotic pets can be very unpredictable and occasionally there is a news story about an exotic pet that has injured someone or even caused a death.
More frequently are reports of an exotic pet transmitting a disease to someone. An example of this problem has recently surfaced for people who like to keep and play with hedgehogs.
The common hedgehog is not native to the Americas, but is found in parts of Europe, Asia and Africa. It has also been introduced into the wild in New Zealand.
There are 17 species of hedgehogs that have been identified, but it is the African pygmy hedgehog that is typically being kept as a pet. They are about 5-8 inches long and weigh in at between 1/2 to 1 1/2 pounds. They have short ears and legs, a short tail and a long nose. Their back is covered with stiff needle-like growths called spines that give them the appearance of a porcupine. When in danger, the hedgehog rolls itself up into a spiny ball for protection.
In captivity, their life expectancy is about 3 to 6 years. They are easily tamed and some people like to keep them around to help get rid of insects and other household pests. They are generally low maintenance, although they have special dietary and exercise needs.
In nature, hedgehogs are primarily insect eaters, but they will often eat whatever is available such as small snakes and birds as well as their eggs. They are nocturnal creatures, coming out of their nests after dusk to forage for food. They tend to be solitary animals and most don't crave human attention.
It is illegal to own a hedgehog in some U.S. states, including Hawaii, Georgia, Pennsylvania and California.
Recently, public health officials have issued a warning about kissing or snuggling your hedgehog, since it has been found that they can transmit a strain of bacteria — Salmonella — to the face and mouth that can make one sick. Using common sense in playing with a hedgehog and washing your hands after contact should keep one safe from this type of illness.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
