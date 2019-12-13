When it comes to snow and ice removal and treatment on county roads and Blair city streets, the particular conditions of a snowstorm are important factors to consider, said Washington County Highway Supt. Bill Hansel and Blair Director of Public Works Al Schoemaker.
"Each storm is a little different, you know, what are they predicting, what's coming, when's it coming. Is it ice or is it just snow. Time is a big one," said Hansel during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, no two snow events are the same in the form of time of day they start and stop, how much wind we get with the snow event and how much snow each event gives us," Schoemaker said.
The multiple weather factors can impact how and when the county roads department and Blair Public Works department treat and remove ice and snow, Hansel and Schoemaker said. The how and when is also considered with public and crew member safety, both said.
"I feel we do what we can when we can," Hansel said.
On Tuesday, Hansel discussed two recent winter weather events with the county board. He said road crew members were out multiple times when snow fell in the few days before Thanksgiving and once again the morning after Thanksgiving.
Nearly two inches of snow fell Nov. 26, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with less than a tenth of an inch of additional snow falling the next two days. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain fell on Thanksgiving when temperatures dropped near freezing.
"We were out Tuesday (Nov. 26) afternoon, we were out Wednesday morning, we were out Wednesday afternoon," Hansel said. "The thing is, the wind's blowing 45 miles an hour. We can put salt and sand down and when they do, it blows right off the road with everything else."
Hansel said the wind makes the treatment less effective, but by the afternoon of Nov. 27, the wind died down.
"It started working," he said.
On Monday morning, when around an inch of snow fell according to the NWS, Hansel said crews were working by 8:10 a.m.
"It started snowing lightly around 6:30. It didn't really accumulate anything good until 7:15, 7:30," he said. "Ten after 8, we were out, still snowing, still blowing, but we went out anyway."
Hansel said his limit of snow accumulation before sending motor graders out for removal is four inches, unless the wind is blowing and causing drifts along roads.
"If there isn't four inches out there, we're losing more material trying to get this much snow off the road, and it isn't doing any good," he said. "Once you hit four inches, you can take three (inches) off and everything is pretty good."
Hansel said the roads department can pretreat roads for ice with salt and sand, but it doesn't work well for snow because snow sticks to pretreatment mixtures.
Hansel also said he will keep an eye on weather when snow is expected overnight.
"If they're predicting something, I'm up every couple hours to see what's going on because they're not always right. Prime example, last year they predicted 15 inches and we got one," he said. "If we can go early, we will."
Sheriff's deputies are also the roads department's "eyes" when crews aren't out, Hansel said.
“We've gotten calls at two in the morning saying, 'Such and such road is getting slick.' I send somebody out," he said.
For Blair city streets, Schoemaker said public works will remove snow if its accumulated an inch or more. Under one inch, he said the roads are treated as necessary.
"Our goal is to have all streets cleared within six to 10 hours after snow fall stops, but weather has an impact to when streets are completely cleared," he said.
While it is still snowing, Schoemaker said intersections will be sanded and salted to help with starting and stopping traffic. He said all roads will be treated with sand and snow as necessary after snow stops, and the salt used by public works crews lowers melting temperatures to between zero and 15 degrees.
When it comes to snow removal, Schoemaker said public works crews will start with highways then move to major city streets. He also said streets around the hospital, fire stations and schools are prioritized.
"Hauling of snow in the downtown area is typically held off until overnight due to volume of traffic," Schoemaker added. "Safer for the crews and the public."
Crew member and public safety is also considered if a snow event lasts for more than 12 hours, Schoemaker said. He said the public works department tries to keep crew members from working more than 12 hours at a time without six hours rest minimum in between shifts.
"We have to make adjustments to our plans as the snow event comes and goes," Schoemaker said. "If the snow even lasts for more than 12 hours, we will send staff home to rest, and they then come in later to relieve the staff that had been working."
Crew member and public safety is also important when treating and clearing snow on county roads, Hansel said. Aside from impacting the effectiveness of salt and sand treatment and snow removal, He said snowy and windy conditions can impact visibility
"When it's windy, it's snowing, you can't see us and we can't see anybody else," he said. "I don't want them out there...If we hit somebody in a snow storm, why are we out there?"
A perfect snow storm, where roads crews could treat roads and remove snow before anyone is driving, would be ideal for everyone's safety, Hansel said. But storms come at all times of day under various conditions.
"In a perfect world, snow stops at three o'clock in the morning. If there's school, start on bus routes. If there's no school, the guys could just go," he said. "It'd take about four hours for the trucks to make a round, then we go back out at two to get everybody home. That's a perfect storm. We don't get very many of them."
