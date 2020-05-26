Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday, May 13, that salons, barbershops, gyms, massage establishments, and tattoo studios were allowed to reopen as of Friday, May 15.
Area small business owners are excited to get back to work, for themselves and, even more so, for their patrons.
“Personally, I am thrilled to get back to what we want to call normal life. My business, being fitness, I feel like it is hard for people to be happy if they aren’t healthy,” said Ruth Cunard, owner of Work It Out Fitness in Missouri Valley. “Working out is a stress relief and helps mental well-being. For many, that is needed right now – relieve the fear, anxiety and tension from being cooped up. I can’t think of something better to get the endorphins going. It is great, to say the least.”
Reynolds maintains that fewer than 10 people can be in the gym at one time, and Cunard already takes cleanliness and disinfecting seriously.
“When good things are taken away, it makes us more thankful when we get them back. Not just a gym, but all the things we take for granted – the dentist, getting your hair done, or going to the gym, and not only that, right now we are isolated,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to continue keeping people safe. I feel like everyone is educated enough, and it really is time. People can be responsible and can still get back to what they need and want to do.”
Embellish Spa in Missouri Valley is another Missouri Valley small business ready to get back to normal.
Owner Tami Hoffman said that they already wash their hands between every client and use a hospital-grade disinfectant called Cavi-Cide.
Additionally, workers and clients alike will wear facemasks, the establishment will not be taking walk-in clients, and clients’ temperatures will be checked as soon as they walk in the door.
Only one client will be allowed in at a time, and no friends, family, or children will be allowed to accompany the client.
Hoffman said each client will be given a questionnaire at the beginning of every appointment as well.
“The reopening is going to be an amazing feeling. Not only to relieve stress, but I have missed all of my clients whom have all become family. So, to open my doors for them, well means the world to me. We might not be able to hug one another, but we get to laugh and get back to somewhat normalcy again, just with a little twist, which everyone will be just fine with. I want to thank each and every one, without the support, us small business owners would not be in business, so THANK YOU ALL!” she said. “I did not get any kind of grants to pay for utilities, mortgage, for they ran out of money so quickly. It is very hard to keep a business open with no income coming in.”
Though she is ready to regain a small semblance of normal, Olivia Fouts, owner of Libby’s Tips N Toes in Dunlap, understands that there are some who are not yet there.
“It’s just me in my salon,” she said. “I know there is not going to be a lot of foot traffic.”
If she had other workers in the salon, she said, she might be telling a different story.
She added that small business owners know what measures need to be taken.
“I’m taking every precaution,” she said.
The closure was devastating for many, but Fouts credits her family for making that transition a little easier for her.
“When I first heard that all salons were going to be closed, I immediately just cried,” she said.
Not only was she concerned about the financial impact, but she would not see her beloved clients. Then she thought about the impact for those who didn’t have someone to help them out.
“I knew I would be okay because I have my parents,” she said. “There are people out there who don’t have backup money or someone to rely on. My heart goes out to them. I consider myself one of the lucky ones.”
She struggled with not staying busy at first and not seeing her clients, but Fouts used the time to complete some overdue projects. Now, she is happy being back in her salon.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but I am ready. I am ready to see my clients again,” Fouts concluded.
After nearly 40 years behind the barber’s chair in Missouri Valley, Lisa Hember, owner of Hair Flyers, said the biggest change this pandemic brings about is that clients will be required to wear a mask.
“My priority has not changed in 39 years. It has always been sanitation,” she said.
She added that the COVID-19 virus was a reminder to keep herself and her patrons safe.
“You adapt to the changes just like the AIDS virus,” she said. “We have made some changes at the shop, the most noticeable – us and patrons wearing masks.”
All reading material has been removed from the waiting room, all clients will be required to make an appointment and wear a mask, and only one patron is allowed inside at a time.
“I have purchased disinfectant from local distilleries and placed this throughout the shop,” she said.
Hember said she will continue disinfecting all surfaces and tools, and she will use a clean cape for each client.
“I am glad to be back to work. I have missed my customers and they have missed me,” she said.
Closing her doors made a big financial impact for Hember, a self-employed shop owner. She had no income coming in and waited for unemployment funds as well as the stimulus money and a PPP loan.
“It is a good reminder to support your small town, local business,” she said. “The big business will always survive. We need each other.”
The proclamation also allows dining establishments to reopen dining rooms to 50 percent capacity, all with additional precautions.
Scott Malvin, owner of the Loess Moose in Missouri Valley, had his staff listen to the recommendations for restaurants.
“We are following all the guidelines,” he said.
Though the Moose, as it is affectionately called, remained open for curbside service and carryout, they are now welcoming patrons in for dine-in service.
“We can still only be at 50 percent,” Malvin added. “So far, it has been pretty good.”
However, Malvin said, restaurants are facing a new challenge – the drastically increased cost of food.
“I just got told today our beef next week is going to be $6.90 a pound, and that is if we can get it,” he said. “Our suppliers have been told to take care of retail before food service.”
Finally, as more business owners open their doors, Brad Brake, Harrison County’s Public Health Officer, cautions the community to remain guarded.
“COVID-19 is still very much alive as we see numbers increase in every county that surrounds Harrison,” he said. “If this measured reopening is going to be a success, the public needs to continue social distancing, limit large gatherings, maintain exemplary hygiene, and take any extra steps they can, like wearing a cloth mask out in public.”
He further urges any business owners to reach out to Harrison County Public Health for direction if they are unsure about the additional precautions.
“Whether you just need to talk through what you are doing or need some guidance, we are available seven days a week,” he said.
He recommends citizens visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov for even more guidance and data.
“At the end of the day, we all want to protect our friends and neighbors,” he concluded. “The threat is still there. Our care centers, hospital, and their employees continue to fight the spread of this disease, and it is our responsibility to assist them in that fight by continuing all of the personal measures we have been implementing these last two months. Doing so will save lives.”
