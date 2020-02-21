Logan-Magnolia managed 15 first-half points and could not find any offense in a 72-35 non-conference loss at Boyer Valley on Feb. 14 in Dunlap.
Baker Lally had a solid all-around effort with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Dylan Cunard led the Panthers with 17 points.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (5-11 WIC, 8-13) will open the Class 1A Tournament trail on Thursday at Council Bluffs St. Albert when they battle Woodbine.
Boys BB: 2-14-2019 @ Dunlap
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 5 10 10 10 35
Boyer Valley 22 15 20 15 72
Scoring: Baker Lally 10; Dylan Cunard 17; Gabe Walski 6; Tru Melby 2.
Rebounds: Lally 12; Randen Bradshaw 2; Cunard 6; Walski 2; Edney 1; Melby 8.
Assists: Lally 2; Cunard 1; Walski 3; Edney 2.
Steals: Calvin Wallis 1; Lally 3; Cunard 1.
Blocks: Melby 2.
Panthers Record: (5-11 WIC), 8-13.
