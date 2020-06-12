Drivers along state Highway 133 late Wednesday night witnessed a giant — the top two stories of a 120-year-old barn — slowly make its way through Washington County to its new location at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch.
The time it took to move across the highway — from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. —was nothing compared to the time it took to bring the project to fruition.
With the assistance of OPPD, Nebraska State Patrol, Ensor Movers and the Bates family, the barn is now at the pumpkin patch.
Weather delayed the movement of the barn by a day this week, but Skinny Bones Executive Director Maria Bledsoe said this has been in the works since March.
"We had made plans to move it before the coronavirus pandemic," Bledsoe said. "We hit other roadblocks and my husband thought we should maybe cancel it. I didn't think so."
Bledsoe said she has always admired this barn, originally located at 11110 State St., in Omaha, and met the owners years ago.
"We met Doc Bates when Skinny Bones first started and he took an aerial photo of the place and we developed a friendship with him and his wife," she said. "He passed away a couple of years ago and his wife put the property up for sale recently."
Bledsoe asked what would happen to the place and learned everything was going to be razed as the location was rezoned for industrial property. Bledsoe said cost-wise it might have been less expensive to build a new barn. Initial moving costs and the purchase of the barn has run a $65,000 tab.
"We wanted to keep the nostalgia at Skinny Bones," she said. "We looked at the barn and it is in great condition for its age. We knew we wanted an exit barn and thought this would be the year."
Bledsoe said she has been learning the history of the barn. The barn was built by Bates' grandfather.
"We want to dedicate a wall to the history of the barn,” Bledsoe said. “The wood is beautiful inside and the quality of the wood is better than we have now."
The barn, which will be located next to the tornado alley simulator, will be used as the exit barn and will include a bakery, gift shop, and place to purchase merchandise and pumpkins.
"People like to buy things when they leave and don't want to carry things around," she said.
Now, the rush is on.
"We have to work like crazy to prepare for when we open Sept. 4," she said.
As a child, Bledsoe said her dad would take her out on country roads to admire old barns. Now she has to only look at her property.
