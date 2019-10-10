Tanner Kyllo flipped upside down as he flew through the air on Camp Fontanelle's zip line Friday morning.
Kyllo was one of 54 Arlington sixth-graders at the camp for outdoor education — a lesson organized by teachers Erin Reed and Jake Eckhardt.
This is the 11th year sixth-graders from Arlington have participated in outdoor education. The zip line was just one of several activities. Students also played laser tag, climbed a tree using ropes and pulleys and raced pedal cars on a track.
Arlington sixth-graders climb a tree Friday at Camp Fontanelle.
Courtesy
The students also learned about the history of the town of Fontanelle and participated in a scavenger hunt through the Hartung Cemetery, which is on the camp's property and one of the oldest in the state.
Students were challenged to find the oldest person buried in the cemetery and also made rubbings of the headstones.
