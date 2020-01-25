Do you or someone you know struggle with a porn addiction? Are you concerned your child may be exposed to porn on the internet?
The Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking is hosting a two-day event to address the issue of porn and its impact on individuals, families, and society as a whole.
The Porn Epidemic Conference, featuring internationally known speaker and best-selling author Josh McDowell, will be held Saturday, April 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Monday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Early bird pricing is available for those who register by March 1. Registration and more information are available at siouxlandagainsttrafficking.org/thepornepidemic. Questions may be directed to thepornepidemic@gmail.com.
