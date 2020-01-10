Annual fundraising event is Jan. 25
The Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Chili Cool-Off fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley.
The Chamber of Commerce is now seeking businesses or local cooks to participate in this annual event. Entries are due by Monday, Jan. 13, and include the following rules:
• Entrants must cook a large roaster full of chili or soup and each entry may only enter one chili or soup.
• Entries are taken on a first come, first served basis. Missouri Valley Chamber members receive first preference on entering.
• There can be only three cooks per entry admitted free to the contest. Any additional cooks will need to pay the fee at the door.
• By state law, the chili or soup must be prepared onsite at the Eagles Club or prepared in a state licensed kitchen, then brought in.
• Entrants should be at the Eagles Club no later than 3 p.m. to set up roaster and bring the chili or soup up to temperature.
• The Chamber of Commerce will furnish a table, bowls, cups, silverware, and crackers. If cheese or other condiments are needed to compliment the dish, please bring those items.
• Judges will select a Grand Champion, Second Place Overall, Third Place Overall, Hottest, Mildest, Best Decorations, and People’s Choice.
• Make sure all meat is cooked completely and keep hands and utensils washed. Minimum cooking temperature for beef is 155 degrees F and 165 degrees for poultry. Once the food is in the roasters, please maintain the temperate at no lower than 135 degrees F.
• Entrants will need to provide their own roaster, extension cord, decorations, and condiments.
To enter, or for more information, contact Jeannie at 712-642-2553.
