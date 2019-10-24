Larry Scott, came to Arlington on Tuesday to share the story of his niece, Rachel Scott, and invite students to adopt Rachel’s Challenge and create chain reactions of kindness.
Rachel Joy Scott was the first person killed in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.
The stories that students told the Scott family of Rachel's efforts to reach out to all students, including special needs and new students, and her selfless acts of kindness led to the founding of the nonprofit Rachel’s Challenge. The mission of Rachel’s Challenge is to make schools safer, "where bullying and violence are replaced with kindness and respect."
During a morning presentation to high school students, Larry Scott talked about Rachel’s life, and her vision to start chain reactions of kindness that would ripple around the world. Later in the morning, Scott talked with elementary and high school student council members about bullying and worked with them on taking the first steps in creating a Friends of Rachel Club (FOR) in the Arlington schools.
“The kids were really moved by the assembly and are planning to do things to promote kindness and avoid bully behaviors at our school and beyond into their lives,” elementary guidance counselor Kerri Harris said.
In the afternoon, Scott delivered a completely different presentation to elementary students focused on recognizing acts of kindness and creating chain reactions of kindness.
Students also signed a Rachel's Challenge banner, pledging to look for the best in others, dream big, choose positive influences, speak with kindness and start their own chain reaction.
The program was made possible by a donation from Kennard resident Denny Wilkins and the Arlington Education Foundation.
Managing Editor Leeanna Ellis contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.