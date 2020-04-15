There are lots of reasons to shop local. The dollars you spend locally help support our local economy. Please THINK TWICE before you automatically hop in the car and head to the city.
When you buy it in locally, nearly $70 out of every $100 stays to help your community stay strong and vibrant and directly impacts:
• Schools.
• Streets.
• Library.
• Fire and rescue squads.
• Creation of local jobs.
• Local community charities.
• Local churches.
• Local sports teams.
• Scholarships for area high school graduates.
• Local law enforcement.
Shopping local supports your neighbors in many ways
When you shop locally you are supporting these local business, which are run by your neighbors, and they in turn employ your neighbors.
Small, local businesses are the largest employers nationally and create two out of every three new jobs. Buying locally means that employment levels are more likely to be stable and create more opportunities for local residents to work in the community.
Local employees in turn spend more of their money locally, they give to your local church, coach Little League teams, and support your community in hundreds of other ways.
When you shop local, you’ll get personalized local customer service
Shopping locally means great customer service. In many cases, the person who is helping you with your purchase is actually the business owner. So, they’re going to bend over backwards to make sure you’re satisfied and will tell your friends and neighbors about your experience at their business.
Even if the owner isn’t the person who is helping you, most likely they’re someone you know and will want to make sure you’re taken care of. Most will know you by name, know your favorite products, and often can answer your questions before you even ask them.
Banking locally supports your community
In good and bad economic times, local banks remain anchors of their communities. They provide loans for local businesses and individuals alike, helping both in their quests for success. When you walk into your local bank, you’ll typically be greeted by your name and always with a smile.
Local banks are dedicated to their community and are often the first to step up and support a local cause. Whether it’s by giving to local non-profit and community organizations, or having their employees volunteer for local activities, local banks are there to support your community.
By shopping locally, you help the businesses that give back to your community
We all have our favorite local organizations, and charities. It may be your church, a ball team, the food pantry, the local 4-H club, the county fair… the list goes on and on. If you haven’t stopped to think about how these organizations are supported, you should. For the most part, it’s your local, hometown businesses.
You’ll see many of the check passing photos in your hometown newspapers, but there are many more businesses giving small and large amounts to help these organizations with their missions. You don’t see the names of the big city stores, or Amazon on any of those banners on the Little League fields. They are all local businesses donating their hard-earned dollars to help their community.
Shop local and help provide scholarships to our local students
Each year at graduation, our local graduates walk proudly in front of friends, family and other community members to accept their diplomas from high school. Many of these students are also receiving scholarship support for their future education from dozens of local businesses. Help continue this great tradition of giving our local students the opportunity to move forward with their next level of education.
Local scholarships would not be available to these students without the support of the community businesses that give them. So in essence, when you shop local, you’re actually supporting scholarships, too. Help continue this great tradition of giving our local students the opportunity to move forward with their next level of education. Shop local and support those who support your community.
Shopping local saves you time and money
Have you ever thought about what your time is actually worth? Well, when you spend your time driving to the city, you’re losing valuable time. That’s time you can never get back.
Let’s say you take just three trips a week to the city. Conservatively, you’ve just spent three hours on the road, and if you do that every week, you’ve lost 152 hours of your year. That’s the equivalent of nearly 20 eight-hour days. Just think about what else you could do with that time if you stay right here and shop locally.
Think of the money you’ll save on gas and wear and tear on your vehicle. The current IRS mileage rate is 54 cents per mile. So, using that same rate with just three trips a week, you’ll be spending nearly $100 each week in vehicle expense, or over $5,000 a year. You can save enough in gas money each year for a nice vacation, even if you’re just driving to the city only three times a week. Or, just think of everything you could buy right here in town with the money you save.
Shop local and save!
