In accordance with CDC guidelines, and state recommendations, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is cancelling upcoming classes, field days, workshops, and advanced hunter education offerings through April 30.
These events are usually held within facilities that are currently closed or prohibiting gatherings of large groups due to the Covid-19.
A DNR press release stated that the “health and safety of our volunteers, participants, and staff is of utmost importance to us, that is why we have these cancellations.”
Due to the cancellation of in-person hunter education courses and field days, DNR is recommending the following for hunting this spring:
• Anyone ages 15 years and younger are able to participate in hunting activities if accompanied by an adult 18 and older who holds a valid hunting permit.
• Anyone ages 16-17 can purchase an apprentice hunting license to hunt alongside an adult 18 and older who holds a valid hunting permit.
• Anyone ages 18 and older can complete the required hunter’s safety course online.
“We recognize this is an inconvenience and that it may not be the most desirable option to receive your hunter education certification,” stated the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.