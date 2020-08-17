The Washington County Sheriff's Office will take part in the nationwide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign, Sheriff Mike Robinson announced.
The activity begins Aug. 21 and ends Sept. 7 — Labor Day. A $10,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office will allow extra deputies to patrol the roads in our county looking for impaired drivers.
According to Lt. Butch Groves, grant coordinator, while DUI crashes were down slightly in 2019 — about 100 fewer than the two previous years — they still remain unacceptably high. There were 1,542 alcohol-related crashes last year. A more “sobering” statistic — almost a quarter of all fatalities last year in Nebraska were because of an alcohol-related crash.
Deputies will also be watching for drivers committing other traffic infractions including excessive speed and other unsafe driving actions.
