The Washington County Sheriff's Office will participate in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign later this month.
A $6,500 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Traffic Safety Office will allow for extra deputies to patrol the county's highways and roads.
Deputies will be watching for motorists who are driving without using their seat belts or failing to have children in approved child restraint devices. The extra deputies will also be looking for other traffic infractions.
Seat belt use is the single most effective means of reducing injuries and deaths related to motor vehicle crashes. In 2016, the observed seat belt use rate in Nebraska was 83 percent. The nationwide seat belt use rate was 90.1 percent as measured by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national seat belt use survey.
