The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rash of thefts from mailboxes in rural southern and central Washington County.
Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman said there have been eight cases in the last two months. Suspects are stealing checks, “washing and rewriting them” and cashing them.
Beckman said residents should monitor their bank accounts for fraudulent activity.
“Be aware of your checking account and make sure your checks are going to where you are writing them,” he said.
One victim told deputies he saw a check had cleared, but it wasn't until he clicked on the image of the check on his bank's website that he realized it was written to someone else.
Another victim didn't realize his check had been stolen until he received a credit card bill that said he hadn't paid the previous month.
“It's taking a while to figure it out,” Beckman said.
Just on Thursday, Beckman said he received reports of $2,000 in checks stolen.
When possible, the detective said, residents should take bills and other mail to a secure drop box rather than mailing it from their home mailbox.
