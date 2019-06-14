Arlington and Fort Calhoun school districts will each have a full-time school resource officer (SRO) for the 2019-20 school year.
The boards of education for the districts approved the hiring of a second officer at their respective meetings Monday night.
“It's been a long time coming,” Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
A conditional offer was offered and accepted by Gregory Byelick on Wednesday. He currently works at Lancaster County Juvenile Service and previously worked for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police and Gage County Sheriff's Office.
Both Arlington Supt. Lynn Johnson and Fort Calhoun Supt. Don Johnson interviewed Byelick.
“The interview went real well,” Don Johnson said. “I think the big plus of this is this guy's got a lot of experience not only with youth, but he also was at UNL and did a lot of their risk management and that kind of stuff. In talking with Mike, I said, 'Mike, if we're going to do this thing full-time, he needs to be head of safety and security for us.' We're able to work that in and feel pretty good about it.”
Byelick will serve at Fort Calhoun, while current SRO Deputy Nikki Kruse will serve at Arlington.
“We, both — Fort Calhoun and Arlington — want the school resource officer to take more of a leadership of our safety programming,” Lynn Johnson said. “Right now, it falls on administrators and it's hard to keep up. But I think as a full-time employee, this person will have time to do that.That will be a huge plus for the district and administrators and kids.”
