Washington County sheriff's deputies will soon have a device in their patrol cars that could save lives at a moment's notice.
Through donations from the Blair Area Community Foundation (BACF), CF Industries, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36 and private donors, the sheriff's office recently purchased 16 automated external defibrillators, also known as AEDs. The portable devices are designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrests.
The total cost for the devices was nearly $16,000.
All road patrol deputies and the two school resource officers will have the devices in their cruisers.
Before these AEDs were purchased, deputies had to check out the device at the beginning of their shifts from the sheriff's office. Those devices were 12 to 15 years old, Lt. Butch Groves said.
Typically, deputies are some of the first responders on the scene of a rescue call. Having the devices in the patrol cars would allow them to respond quicker and potentially save lives, Capt. Aaron Brensel said.
“They've already got the AEDs and go directly to the call as opposed to having to stop at the sheriff's office first and waste valuable time and then proceed to the rescue call,” he said.
Deputies will be trained on the devices, which are a different model than previously used. They will then be distributed.
“We've been very fortunate to get these,” Brensel said.
