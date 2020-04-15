FCCLA state officer

Brylee Sherer 

 Submitted

West Harrison junior Brylee Sherer received another honor this week. She was chosen to serve as a state officer on the 2020-21 FCCLA Iowa State Executive Council. She is the daughter of Jami and Jason Sherer of Pisgah.

