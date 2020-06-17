Sharon E. Leonard Memorial Scholarship
Pictured is Barret Pitt, left, with Skip Leonard.

 submitted

The Sharon E. Leonard Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a Lo-Ma graduating senior going into a vocational area of study and must demonstrate the qualities of the scholarship's namesake: selflessness, positivity, joy, and a caring spirit.  The family of Sharon E. Leonard is proud to award the inaugural scholarship to Barret Pitt who will be studying agriculture at Iowa Central Community College.   

