Fort Calhoun cowboy Cameron Shaner recently completed his first round attempts at the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Guthrie, Okla.
On July 17, the 2020 graduate finished sixth out of 12 cowboys in the first performance of the cutting event. He completed his sorting run with 138 points — just 10 less than first-place Rance Peebles of Alpine, Texas.
Then, on Monday, Shaner and his team roping partner, Colton Stuva of Fontanelle, Iowa, finished eighth out of 10 teams during the event's sixth performance. They tied their steer in 13.38 seconds.
The NHSFR continued through the final go-round performance Thursday night in Guthrie. Shaner's full results will be in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune.
The NHSFR was originally set to take place in Lincoln, but it was rescheduled and moved due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.