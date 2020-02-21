The filing deadline has passed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday for incumbents to join the May 12 primary election. Non-incumbents must file by 5 p.m. March 2.
Several incumbents did not file for another term:
• Brad Andersen, Blair City Council, District 3;
• Lori Lammers and Terry Fitzgerald, Fort Calhoun City Council at-large;
• Lyle Schjodt, Blair Community Schools Board of Education;
• Jessica Scheer, Arlington Public Schools Board of Education;
• Kim Lukasiewicz, Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education.
Andersen said one of the reasons for his decision not seek another term is because he's a believer in term limits. Andersen will have served eight years on the Blair City Council when his term expires. He previously served six years on the Blair Planning Commission.
“I think it's good for other folks in the community to have an opportunity to get involved. A lot of times that can only happen with an opening,” he said.
Schjodt, who has served a total of 24 1/2 years on the BCS board, shared similar sentiments.
“It's good to bring some new people on the board to give them a chance to participate and serve,” he said.
Schjodt completed his fourth term on the board in 2008. He was appointed to fill the remaining six months of Dr. John Renelt's term in 2010 and later sought re-election in 2012 and 2016.
“I really appreciate the support from the community,” Schjodt said. “I think I've served my term well, I hope.”
Lammers did not realize she missed the deadline to file for re-election until she was made aware by the Enterprise. Lammers may seek re-election as a write-in candidate. However, she indicated she will need to wait until after the March 2 non-incumbent deadline.
No candidates have filed for the following vacancies as of Wednesday:
• Two seats on the Fort Calhoun City Council;
• One seat on Blair Community Schools Board of Education;
• One seat on the Arlington Public Schools Board of Education;
The filing deadline for village board of trustees, board of education service units and public power districts that receive annual gross revenue of less than $40 million that will hold an election in conjunction with the statewide general election is 5 p.m. July 15 for incumbents and 5 p.m. Aug. 1 for non-incumbents.
The Enterprise will publish questionnaires from candidates in contested races before the primary election.
Who's filed so far
Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, District 3
Dave Pantos, Omaha, incumbent
Adam Gotschall, Bennington
Cameron J. Gales, Omaha
Board of Papio-Missouri River NRD, Subdistrict 1
Ted Japp, Kennard, incumbent
Washington County Supervisor, District 1
Steve Dethlefs, Omaha, incumbent
Washington County Supervisor, District 3
Robert D. Frahm, Blair, incumbent
Washington County Supervisor, District 5
Jay P. Anderson, Blair, incumbent
Herta Bouvia, Blair
Washington County Supervisor, District 7
Kevin S. Barnhill, Blair, incumbent
Blair City Council, Ward 1
Chris Jensen, Blair, incumbent
Blair City Council, Ward 2
Andrew Schank, Blair
Blair City Council, Ward 3
Melinda Rump, Blair, incumbent
Blair City Council, Ward 4
Marty Shepard, Blair, incumbent
Blair Community Schools Board of Education
Brandi Petersen, Blair, incumbent
Kari Loseke, Blair, incumbent
Debra Parks, Omaha, incumbent
Denise Ray, Blair, incumbent
Fort Calhoun Community Schools Board of Education
Kelli Shaner, Fort Calhoun, incumbent
Mike Bonacci, Fort Calhoun, incumbent
Adam Neumann, Fort Calhoun
Anthony Knight, Fort Calhoun
Arlington Public Schools Board of Education
Matt O'Daniel, Arlington, incumbent
Shanon Willmott, Arlington, incumbent
Kennard Village Board of Trustees
Brian L. Nielsen, Kennard
Blair Airport Authority
David E. Johnson, incumbent
