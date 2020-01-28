Do you have an interest in restoring native grasses on your acreage? Perhaps you have problem with emerald ash borers and are wanting to know what species of trees would be a good fit to replace them, or, perhaps you would like to know more about growing small fruits such as raspberries, blueberries etc.
These topics, plus many more, will be the focus of the seventh annual Alternative Growers Group Conference. Speakers will include local producers, cooperative Extension specialists and other statewide sustainable agriculture specialists.
The conference will be Feb. 15 at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.; programs start at 9 a.m. The conference is open to all, but is specifically for area acreage owners.
Matt and Rod Fritz of Stock Seed Company in Murdock will serve as the keynote speakers for the conference. They will be looking at the topic of restoring prairie grasses to a landowner’s acreage.
Other topics in the concurrent sessions will include Water Quality Issues with Tim Thares; Vegetable Gardening 101 with John Porter; Designing Pollinator Gardens with Kathleen Cue; Lavender production with Mary Haman; Top Ten Tips for Habitat with Justin Evertsen; small fruit production with Vaughn Hammond; and Drip Irrigation with Jerry Grove.
In addition, a limited number of informational and vendor booths will also be a part of the conference. Food will be available at the site for a minimal cost for those attending.
There is a registration fee. For more information or to register, e-mail Sandy and Jerry Groves at sjpwildflower@gmail.com. or call 402-468-5598.
Registration forms should be sent to Alternative Growers Group, c/o Jerry and Sandy Grove, P.O. Box 413, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.
