Old St. Nick made the rounds to each table in Fernando's Cafe and Cantina, while "celebrity" servers dished out hot breakfast items to hungry guests Wednesday at the annual Christmas for the Coat breakfast fundraiser. All proceeds from the event go toward helping Washington County residents in need.
The Washington County Food Pantry at Joseph's Coat took in preliminary estimates of around $34,000 and saw around a little more than 400 attendees, according to Christina Churchill, president of the Washington County Food Pantry's board of directors. The biggest yearly fundraiser for the food pantry raised $41,155 in 2018.
"Everyone seemed really happy and we had some beautiful raffle prizes donated by the local community," Churchill said.
The Stangl Family Singers of Fort Calhoun sang Christmas carols and people purchased raffle tickets for several themed baskets, including holiday decor, family fun night, weekend fun kids basket, and Nebraska in a Box "N" metal sign basket.
Some guests have participated in the fundraiser many times.
"We've been coming the last three years and look forward to it every year," Whitney Hodson said. "We love supporting the community."
Melissa Templar attended with her family.
"It's for a great cause," Templar said. "My family enjoys coming every year and it's nice the Stangls come to sing."
Mark Zanotto, a food pantry board member, said the fundraiser helps get general funds for the food pantry.
"Most people look at it as a storefront with the thrift store," Zanotto said. "But behind the scenes the purpose of Joseph's Coat is the food pantry. The funds today go to operating and driving the food pantry. It's a fun event because you see people in the community that you don't see regularly."
According to its website, Washington County Food Pantry serves 143 families, 366 individuals and 12 new families in an average month.
