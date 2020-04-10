They have spent their lives in school, looking forward to proms, graduations and parties. The coronavirus has changed that for all students.
On April 1, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a Directed Health Measure, which directed schools statewide to operate without students in their buildings through May 31, effectively ending the school year and canceling spring sports and other extracurricular activities.
“For the first week, I honestly thought I was going to wake up and find out it was all a dream. I guess there was some denial going on,” Blair High School senior Lillian Knudtson said. “With every day that goes by, it becomes easier to accept, but I also think about what I'd be doing that day and get a little down. I saw the governor's announcement coming and was ready.”
Arlington High School senior Remington Gay said it doesn’t seem as real right now.
“It’s OK now, but I know in the future, I will look back and know that I’ll miss a lot of things the seniors go through that I won’t get to,” he said. “We might not even have graduation and have to do it online and that will be the worst out of all of it. I’d rather push it back a few months than have it online.”
He noticed another aspect.
“A lot of kids on track or baseball this could have been their season to get a scholarship and now it’s over,” he said.
Knudston was preparing for her senior track season. It's one of the things she misses most with the closure.
“We were going to kick butt this year and I had already made such good connections with the underclassmen. I was excited to help them become better athletes and see their growth,” she said. “I hope the whole team knows how much they mean to me. I even miss the awful feeling inside me before, during, and after a race.”
The seniors keep in touch on FaceTime or other social media and perhaps gather in groups smaller than 10, but it’s not the same.
“We all walked out March 12 not knowing we wouldn’t return,” AHS senior Jaidyn Spoon said. “Going to college out of state, I wonder if I’ll ever get to see them before I leave.”
Spoon said it is hard to express how she is doing with this.
“I can’t complain because my family, friends and I are still in good health,” she said. “My heart is definitely broken because I’m missing out on some huge milestones, but I know Arlington is doing as much as they can to try and make sure we still experience those things.”
BHS senior Emma Thoene misses the face-to-face conversations with her classmates and teachers.
“There are a lot of side conversations and side tracking that happens in class and in the hallways of a school that you don't get through a group FaceTime call,” she said. “I miss being able to walk down the hall and see Mr. Anderson, Mr. Gutschow and Nate Dude all talking about the big game last Friday night. I miss the happy environment that always came with coming to school.”
Proms at all three Washington County schools were cancelled.
“ I know we all pretend that prom isn't that important to us, but it is one of the nights where you get to wear fancy clothes and dance around with all of your friends, you take pictures, scream songs you forgot about, and laugh all night long,” Thoene said. “So by not being able to have one, I would definitely say we are missing out on some great last memories of high school.”
Another momentous occasion for area seniors that remains uncertain is graduation.
Fort Calhoun High School's graduation remains scheduled for May 9. However, it is likely to look different than the typical pomp and circumstance. AHS has yet to make a decision on when or if a ceremony will be held, while BHS has pushed its graduation back to Aug. 1.
“I have a hard time believing that it will actually happen,” Knudtson said. “I am glad the district cares about us so much and want to make our graduation happen, but they also need to know that it isn't their fault if we don't have one. I was always told that graduation may feel like it is far away, but the time will fly by. Now, every day seems like a week.”
"I was kinda disappointed that we couldn’t have graduation when it was originally planned, but I’m so grateful that we actually get a traditional ceremony," BHS senior Madyson Ray said. "I have been looking forward to walking across the gym floor while my brother plays in the band."
Students went from viewing CNN and hearing about the coronavirus thousands of miles away to it right in their own county.
“From a rural small town in the middle of America, we never once thought it’s going to impact us,” Spoon said. “I think that’s why it hit the hardest because in the blink of an eye it spread globally and hit America like a boulder.”
Everyone is feeling the same devastation, she said.
“I’m just grateful that I live in a community where I know everyone feels the same but is also here to do everything they can to make sure we are getting the quality education and staying safe,” she said. “In the end, COVID-19 is so much bigger than us or that last high school function, and that trying to contain it means more than risking the health of others.”
Knudtson agreed.
“This isn't about us, there is a bigger picture,” she said. “Yes, we missed out on events that most high school graduates had, but we shouldn't complain and place blame. That goes for every situation in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.