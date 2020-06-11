Tanner Pittman played football, basketball and baseball during his four years at Arlington High School.
“It has a lot to do with how I grew up,” the recent graduate said last month.
The Eagle has what he calls a “sports family” and enjoyed connecting with even more people through his experiences. It all started with football.
“I didn't have many expectations,” Pittman said.
The sport was a bit scary for the freshman, but the senior class embraced him and taught him work ethic. The Class of 2020 member grew confidence by his senior year, which contributed to the “most fun” season of his career.
After a string of losses to start the year, the Eagles routed Omaha Concordia 50-0 for their first win. It's a win that Pittman embraces because of how it happened. He finished with two touchdown catches thrown by quarterback Josh Miller, covering 31 and 28 yards, respectively.
In basketball, AHS went through coaching changes during Pittman's career, but he said he learned from each of them. He was able to find playing time early on and said he had a “good experience” getting on the floor.
But nothing compares to high school baseball.
“I think its the best sport,” Pittman said.
America's pastime has always been the grad's favorite sport. His dad's playing days were certainly influential.
The game also gave Pittman some perspective. He was smaller than most kids growing up, but felt on the same level whenever he stepped out onto the diamond.
The Eagle's top prep baseball moment came during his sophomore year during the postseason. A groundball made its way up the middle of the field, forcing Pittman into a dive to stop it. He came up with the ball and started a double play worth remembering. The infielder said coach Ed Menking noted it as the “craziest double play ever.”
Next year, Pittman will continue his baseball career at Doane University where another former AHS standout — Andy Theiler — currently plays.
“I'm excited for a new challenege,” the 2020 grad said.
He plans to study biology and environmental studies.
