Rafe Lorsch took his time in deciding the highlight of his high school baseball career.
“That's honestly a good question,” he said during a Saturday afternoon phone call. “I have to think about that one.”
Almost three days after his senior season at Arlington High School was canceled, he noted his love for stepping into the batter's box.
“Last year, I did pretty well,” Lorsch noted, suggesting that he was feeling pretty good about his swing this year, too.
But it was the Eagle's play in the field that highlighted his career, he decided. Snagging line drives at third base and stealing momentum back for his team didn't get old during his days in AHS gear.
Lorsch's baseball life began several years before freshman year, though. In first grade, his father and he were walking through a Scheels store when the baseball equipment caught his eye.
Dad took note and offered his youngster the opportunity to start playing. He got the future Eagle a glove and helped him get up to speed, playing catch and taking hacks with him.
Lorsch also recalled a childhood trait of emulating Babe Ruth at the plate. He'd take his stance, take the Babe's practice swings and call his shot with a point of the bat to centerfield.
The senior said it's unfortunate there won't be a high school season in 2020. Next, though, Lorsch plans to attend Iowa Western Community College. He hopes the Eagles are able to scrimmage one last time before that.
