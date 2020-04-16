Noah Hoffschneider estimates he played golf one time in his life before joining the Arlington Eagles squad as a junior.
“It just sounded like more fun,” the senior said, explaining that he had a lot of friends on the team.
As it turned out, Hoffschneider was right. He started playing without any experience, but came away with plenty more he enjoyed.
“It was just a lot of fun,” he said.
Hoffschneider was to play golf again as a senior, but feels bad, primarily, for those of his peers who really planned to prove themselves in competition before COVID-19 forced cancellations. While he himself never got “good” at golf, he did improve through his first spring in 2019.
“I got better at driving,” the Eagle said before assessing is complete game. “I'm still not great at it.”
Overall, Hoffschneider enjoyed his time as a high school athlete, particularly the social aspects. He'll miss cross-country, his fall sport, as he moves on with life thanks to the interaction he had with friends during it. The senior also enjoyed being in running shape and healthy.
Next, Hoffschneider is focused on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, “hopefully, on campus.” He plans to study mechanical engineering as he's found his academic strengths in math and problem-solving.
The Eagle will take his high school sports experiences with him.
