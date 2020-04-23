Last week, Jenna Hoefs shared the story of her personal record discus effort.
It was at West Point track and field meet during the Arlington senior's junior year. When the official read off her mark, the Eagle remembers her jaw dropping.
“I was pretty shocked,” she said.
Hoefs was silently screaming in her head as the distance registered.
During preseason practices in early March, the soon-to-be AHS grad was working to snap that PR again.
“This year was supposed to be my 100-plus (foot) break,” she said.
The season, instead, was canceled.
Hoefs played volleyball as a child and continued on through four years of high school. She joined the track and field team, in large part, to help her in that — her primary sport.
“I wanted to stay more fit through the school year,” she explained.
Shot put and discus were difficult at first thanks to the footwork necessary to be successful, but they grew on the Eagle. In the end, Hoefs feels they each improved her volleyball strength.
The AHS senior finished her final season behind the serve line last fall with 16 aces and an 88-percent serve percentage. Her favorite volleyball memory, however, came from her sophomore season when the Eagles reached the district finals.
Given her current situation, Hoefs believes its important that she and her peers appreciate the memories made in high school.
“I wanted to finish off the year like seniors,” she said, though that traditional normalcy has been interrupted.
Now, Hoefs is looking forward to enrolling at Wayne State College. The Eagle will major in criminal justice, study psychology and play some intramural sports.
